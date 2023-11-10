Prince – Diamonds and Pearls release: a deep dive into the world of a legend

The release of the Prince – Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition box set is a big event for fans of the legendary artist. This special edition offers total immersion in Prince’s rich musical universe.

This remarkable box set includes a whopping 12 vinyls, a captivating Blu-ray and access to audio downloads and streaming, allowing Prince fans to enjoy his art in all its forms. In total, this musical treasure features 75 tracks, 47 of which were previously unreleased. These exclusive studio recordings reveal the genesis of some of Prince’s most iconic songs, while memorable live performances transport listeners back in time.

The Blu-ray included in this box set is a real treat for the eyes and ears, with over three hours of HD videos. Fans can relive rare moments from Prince’s career, including the Live at Glam Slam performance of January 1992, the Special Olympics show and the Soundcheck in July 1991.

Moreover, a second Diamonds and Pearls Blu-ray disc offers Prince’s iconic tracks in Dolby Atmos and HD Stereo (24-bit – 44.1kHz) formats, enabling listeners to rediscover these classics with great clarity and remarkable sonic immersion.

This new edition follows the Prince and the Revolution: Live and Prince – 1999 box sets, which are true masterpieces. Much more than just a collection of songs, these editions offer a deep dive into Prince’s musical universe. The Prince – Diamonds And Pearls box set and Blu-ray are now available on Son-Vidéo.com for €314.90 and €19.90 respectively.

