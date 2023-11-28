Sonus Faber Lumina II and V Amator: more beautiful than ever

Renowned Italian manufacturer Sonus Faber has revealed the new Sonus Faber Lumina II Amator and Sonus Faber Lumina V Amator speakers. The latter take the tried-and-tested elements of the Lumina II and Lumina V models, to which they add new premium finishes and an improved crossover to delight both the eyes and ears.

Sonus Faber Lumina Amator: new finishes

With the Sonus Faber Lumina Amator II and V, the Italian manufacturer introduces three new glossy colorways for the multi-layered front panel with real wood veneer: red, wengé and walnut. The lacquered finish of this panel highlights the wood grain, which features a herringbone pattern angled towards the drivers. The top panel and sides of each speaker feature an elegant genuine leather covering. The Italian brand turns heads once again with this luxurious design highlighting the quality of the materials used.

The Sonus Faber Lumina Amator speakers (here the Lumina II Amator bookshelf speakers) have new glossy front panels that highlight the brand’s woodwork.

Audiophile crossover

Sonus Faber has carefully reworked the crossover of the Sonus Faber Lumina II Amator and Sonus Faber Lumina V Amator speakers. The new components have been selected to significantly improve the speakers’ performance and sensitivity. As a result, they are easy to power and free from coloration. The crossover frequency has also been refined, rising to 2,600Hz on the Lumina II Amator, 800Hz higher than the classic version. The Lumina V Amator is now tuned to 2,850Hz, 250Hz higher than the Lumina V. The result is better phasing, for a more uniform, balanced listening experience.

Thanks to the redesigned crossover, the Sonus Faber Lumina II Amator and Lumina V Amator provide a clearer reproduction of the various frequencies.

Sonus Faber Lumina Amator: proprietary drivers

The Sonus Faber Lumina Amator’s new finish and optimized crossover are combined with the effective acoustic design of the previous models. The Sonus Faber Lumina II Amator features a 6″ air-dried, natural fiber and cellulose pulp midbass driver. The latter is accompanied by a 1.1″ DAD (Damped Apex Dome) dome tweeter that ensures excellent linearity and a wider diffusion zone.

For its part, the Sonus Faber Lumina V Amator floorstanding speaker has a 3-way design with two 6.5″ woofers. These drivers use a sandwich cone consisting of two sheets of cellulose pulp, between which a high-tech syntactic foam is injected. They ensure a lively and powerful bass reproduction. The 6″ midrange driver has been taken from the Sonus Faber Sonetto speaker range to ensure a rich and natural sound. Lastly, the 1.1″ tweeter is identical to those of the Lumina II Amator and provide the same advantages: linearity and wide diffusion.

With two sandwich cone 6.5″ woofers, the Sonus Faber Lumina V Amator speakers provide deep and powerful bass.

Sonus Faber Lumina Amator: price and availability

These new Sonus Faber speakers are now available to pre-order on Son-Vidéo.com at a price of €1,499 for the Sonus Faber Lumina II Amator and €3,499 for the Sonus Faber Lumina V Amador. First deliveries are scheduled for mid-November.