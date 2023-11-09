French Tech at the 2023 Paris Audio Video Show

France’s hi-fi industry has always flourished thanks to long-standing brands such as Focal, Elipson, Cabasse, Jean-Marie Reynaud, Atoll, Jadis and more recently Devialet. In recent years, young start-ups have come to challenge these prestigious manufacturers, and the 2023 edition of the Paris Audio Video Show gave them the warmest of welcomes.

French Acoustics: 3D-printed speakers

The 2023 Paris Audio Video Show rolled out the red carpet for the start-up French Acoustics. Hailing from Cannes, the French brand offers a revolutionary concept: designing speakers using 3D printers. They are developed and assembled in France, using materials sourced as much as possible in the country. The French Acoustics speaker range includes wired models, subwoofers and Bluetooth wireless speakers. In another major achievement, the manufacturer allows its battery-powered Bluetooth speakers to be used in a wireless home theater setup. This world first was demonstrated with a 5.1 system at the Paris Audio Video Show 2023.

A.bsolument: vintage charm with a Bluetooth twist

Born in 2015, French company A.bsolument got its start by transforming authentic vintage radios into modern speakers equipped with recent wireless technologies. Building on this experience, in 2023 the French manufacturer launched its first connected speaker: the A.bsolument Prodige, featuring Focal drivers. With its iconic, timeless design, it is made from recycled and sustainable materials.

R_volution: a comprehensive streamer

The first network player from the French manufacturer, the R_volution PlayerOne offers an all-in-one solution for playing the majority of digital files and ripping Blu-rays, DVDs or CDs with the R_volution Nas. The well-designed interface automatically indexes content to retrieve cover art, trailers, subtitles, descriptions and much more. All formats are supported, including Blu-ray ISO, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The R_volution PlayerOne streamer offers a complete solution for playing all digital files and Blu-ray rips.

Diptyque audio: French magnetostatic speakers

Diptyque audio is a unique concept of flat speakers made in France. Like Magnepan acoustic panels, Diptyque speakers use isodynamic or magnetostatic drivers. These are distributed over the entire surface of the speaker, reducing its thickness to just a few centimeters. This unique acoustic architecture creates a very wide diffusion zone. The result is an extended, deeper soundstage and an incredibly natural listening experience. In keeping with the French concept, the manufacturer showcased its Diptyque DP160 2.5-way speakers with an Atoll PR400 Signature preamp and two Atoll AM400 power amps.

The Diptyque DP160 magnetostatic speaker, designed in France, offers an incomparable listening experience, with an extended soundstage and enveloping sound.

Xtrem Screen: the giant screen

Innovation is at the heart of French brands, as demonstrated by Xtrem Screen, the specialist in technical projection screens, with its impressive VisionR screen. This 4.5m wide micro LED model caught the attention of visitors to the 2023 Paris Audio Video Show, who were captivated by the technical prowess of this extraordinary screen, both in terms of size and image quality, which had all the power, contrast and colorimetry of the best TVs. Its power consumption of 1900 watts testifies to its performance. A truly impressive model that retails for the high price of €300,000, but could perhaps one day be used in the most prestigious private cinemas.

The VisionR is an impressive 4.5m wide MicroLED screen capable of competing with the best TVs and projectors.

The 2023 edition of the Paris Audio Video Show had many other challengers. While paying tribute to France’s rich audiovisual heritage, they also highlighted bold innovation and a renewed passion for French excellence. Once again, they attest to France’s capacity for innovation and ingenuity in this field.