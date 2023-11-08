What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023: discover the winners!

Every year, renowned British trade magazine What Hi-Fi? unveils its selection of the year’s best audio and video equipment. The What Hi-Fi? Awards recognize the best-performing electronics in a wide range of categories, from speakers and projectors to headphones, turntables and TVs…

Once again this year, discover all the award-winning TVs, projectors, AV streamers, AV receivers, soundbars, speakers, audio streamers, hi-fi amplifiers, Bluetooth headphones and turntables in the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards selection.

Image

In the image sector, the LG OLED42C3 television is this year’s star performer, winning not one, but two What Hi-Fi? awards: best 40-43-inch TV and best gaming TV. This high-performance model is available in four other sizes: 48″/121cm (LG OLED48C3), 55″/139cm (LG OLED55C3), 77″/195cm (LG OLED77C3) and 83″/210cm (LG OLED83C3). As for projectors, the Hisense PL1 ultra-short-throw model won the award for its sharp, vivid and nuanced images. According to the British magazine, it is “a gem at this price”.

Here are the other winners of the best Image products of 2023:

TCL 65C843: voted best 55″ and larger TV

Sony XR-55A80L: voted best 55″ and larger premium TV

Epson EH-TW7100: voted best projector in the €1,000 to €2,000 price bracket

Epson EH-TW9400: voted best projector in the €2,000 to €4,000 price bracket

Sony VPL-XW5000ES: voted best projector in the €4,000 to €10,000 price bracket

Sony VPL-XW7000ES: voted best projector at over €10,000

Winner of a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award, the Hisense PL1 ultra-short-throw projector projects vivid, ultra-detailed images thanks to its X-Fusion laser lamp and DLP 4K technology.

Hi-fi

What Hi-Fi? once again highlights British hi-fi equipment, with awards for Cambridge Audio, KEF, Naim and Ruark Audio. Bowers & Wilkins is also among this year’s winners, with two bookshelf speakers from its 600 Series S3 range: the B&W 606 S3 and the B&W 607 S3. Commenting on the latter, the magazine says it’s “glad that, alongside a newfound level of clean detail, openness and precise sound, the 607 S3 have remembered to add in big doses of energy and dynamic prowess.”

Here are the other winners of the best Hi-fi products of 2023:

With its 13cm Continuum midbass driver and decoupled titanium tweeter, the B&W 607 S3 bookshelf speaker delivers rich, detailed and transparent sound.

Headphones and DAPs

When it comes to headphones and earphones, Japanese manufacturer Sony comes out on top with its Sony WF-C500,, Sony WF-C700N and Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless earbuds, as well as the Sony WH-CH720N Bluetooth headphones. According to What Hi-Fi? the latter offers “optimum comfort, interesting features and dynamic, punchy sound at an affordable price”. As far as DAPs are concerned, theAstell&Kern A&norma SR35 is this year’s winner of the coveted What Hi-Fi? Award.

Another winner in the Best headphones and DAPs of 2023 category, the Grado SR325x were voted best supra-aural headphones at over €200.

The entry ticket to the world of the Korean manufacturer, the Astell&Kern SR35 player receives the What Hi-Fi? Award because, according to the magazine, it “has all the punch and rhythmic dynamism needed to get you rocking to catchy tunes.”

