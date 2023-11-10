JVC Frame Adapt HDR Gen2: an update for JVC D-ILA 4K projectors

JVC has just announced a software update for the current generation of JVC D-ILA 4K projectors. This update significantly improves the quality of projected 4K images, thanks to the second generation of Frame Adapt HDR technology. Laser projectors also benefit from a welcome optimization.

The new version of Frame Adapt HDR promises greater realism with better control of highlights and more precise brightness adjustment for JVC 4K laser projectors.

What is Frame Adapt HDR technology?

First introduced in October 2019, Frame Adapt HDR technology analyzes the maximum brightness of HDR10 content for each scene or image in real time. Using a unique algorithm, it automatically adjusts the dynamic range to achieve optimal picture quality. This feature significantly improves the display of HDR content with projectors and has been warmly welcomed by home theater enthusiasts across the globe.

The JVC Frame Adapt HDR technology analyzes the content of HDR images in real time to optimize the display according to the specifications of the projector.

In 2020, JVC added the Theater Optimizer feature, which takes into account the environment in which the projector is installed (living room, home theater room) to perform tone mapping. In 2022, the HDR quantizer settings were once again updated to include an Auto (Wide) mode, which focuses on brightness.

What does the upgrade to Frame Adapt HDR Gen2 entail?

This firmware update integrates the second generation of the Frame Adapt HDR technology. The tone mapping algorithm has been overhauled to reduce clipping in high brightness areas. This results in HDR images with increased definition and depth. On screen, this is reflected in the three-dimensional effect of the pictures, which appear far more realistic.

The JVC DLA-NZ9, JVC DLA-NZ8 and JVC DLA-NZ7 projectors, equipped with a BLU-Escent laser light source, get a second advantage from this update. Lamp brightness can now be adjusted from 3 to 100, allowing more precise adjustment of brightness according to use and projection conditions.

In addition to improving the dynamic tone mapping of images, the update provided by JVC will enable laser brightness levels to be fine-tuned over 100 different levels, compared with 3 at present.

Finally, it is possible to save the projectors settings onto a USB stick to easily restore them in the event of accidental adjustment.

The JVC DLA-NZ7 is one of the projectors concerned by this update, which can be downloaded from the manufacturer’s website from mid-November.

Only the latest generation of JVC D-ILA projectors are concerned by this update: the JVC DLA-NZ9, JVC DLA-NZ8, JVC DLA-NZ7 and JVC DLA-NP5.

The update will be available free of charge from mid-November on the manufacturer’s website.