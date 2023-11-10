Rel Acoustics Classic 98: a vintage subwoofer

The Rel Acoustics Classic 98 subwoofer represents the perfect fusion between the retro charm of vintage hi-fi and current state-of-the-art technologies. Discover how this neo-retro blend revives an iconic vintage subwoofer.

Combining vintage aesthetics with state-of-the-art technology, the Rel Acoustics Classic 98 subwoofer is equally at home with speakers from the ’60s and ’70s, or with contemporary models with a retro design.

Inspired by the Rel Acoustics Strata III subwoofer, the brand’s first worldwide success released in 1998, the Rel Acoustics Classic 98 combines timeless aesthetics with powerful 300-watt Class D amplification. It features an elegant real walnut finish, worthy of the finest speakers of the 60s and 70s, and benefits from all the expertise of the Welsh subwoofer specialist.

Rel Classic 98: combining vintage and technology

The audio world has been experiencing a resurgence of interest in vintage equipment for several years now, and the Rel Acoustics Classic 98 fits perfectly into this trend. Its elegant walnut veneer and design reminiscent of the golden age of hi-fi make it a beautiful piece of equipment. However, beneath its retro exterior lies cutting-edge technology that enables it to excel in today’s audio systems.

Despite its retro design, the Rel Acoustics Classic 98 subwoofer incorporates state-of-the-art technologies. It benefits from the Welsh manufacturer’s many years of expertise in designing subwoofers that will appeal to the most discerning audiophiles and home theater enthusiasts.

The elegance of retro hi-fi

The Classic 98 stands out with its solid walnut veneer, vertical design and delicately curved edges, evoking the golden age of hi-fi. It emanates a sonic warmth and softness that invites you to immerse yourself in your music without reservation. Vintage lovers will find it the ideal companion for moments of relaxation, to the sound of a vinyl record or digital audio track.

Simple shapes, a vertical design and a walnut finish reminiscent of the finest speakers from the 60s and 70s: the Rel Classic 98 subwoofer looks outstanding.

Reinvented technology

Inside the cabinet of the Rel Acoustics Classic 98 subwoofer is an exclusive 10″ cellulose pulp driver. Down-firing to radiate in all directions, it delivers deep, mesmerizing bass. This subwoofer combines the reliability and technology of the latest Rel Acoustics subwoofers, while offering a warm sound with retro charm. 300 watts of class D amplification optimize dynamics and guarantee top-level performance, whether listening to music in stereo or in a multi-channel home theater configuration.

Rel engineers have developed a driver specifically for the Classic 98. Its reinforced cellulose pulp cone can handle high power levels, and its butyl half-roll surround provides a long throw for deep, intense bass.

This Rel Acoustics subwoofer is more than just a throwback to the golden age of hi-fi. It represents the quintessence of vintage elegance combined with cutting-edge technology, offering an immersive audio experience. Whether you’re listening to music or enjoying your home theater, this subwoofer will bring your audio system to life, adding a touch of authenticity and retro charm.

Sold for €1,695, the Rel Acoustics Classic 98 can be ordered now on Son-Vidéo.com.

