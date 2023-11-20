The Iconic Playlist: discover the most mentioned car brand in music history

Mercedes-Benz, a name that is already legendary on the road, is also a music icon. With an impressive 16,415 songs that mention the brand, the fusion between the automotive industry and music is more relevant than ever. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating this record by launching “The Iconic Playlist” in collaboration with Universal Music France and Radio Nova.

This collaboration isn’t just a new melody for the brand. Mercedes-Benz has long forged connections with artists from around the world, transcending musical genres. From the intoxicating rhythms of RnB to the captivating melodies of pop rock and the radical spirit of hip-hop, the company has managed to gather together artists such as 50 Cent, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, NTM, but also The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Will.i.am, ASAP Rocky and many more.

A selection of the best tracks on vinyl

Mercedes-Benz has released a double LP that is limited to 2000 copies, representing four different musical styles. These records will be put up for grabs via the brand’s social networks and those of its partners, offering a visual and sonic symphony.

To kick off this event, Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Radio Nova and Universal Music France. Radio Nova will play the playlist for the first time on November 7, 2023, from 7 a.m. to midnight, immersing listeners in the cultural history of this connection between the brand and music.

Listeners will be able to discover the fascinating story behind the relationship between Mercedes-Benz and music through tailor-made chronicles, hourly tracks and the chance to win collectible vinyl records. Finally, a special program, from 9 to 10 p.m., will bring the day to a close. Meanwhile, Universal Music France will be hosting an exclusive showcase on November 28.

Mercedes-Benz and Dolby Atmos

As a reminder, the German brand has also collaborated with Dolby Laboratories to provide the ultimate listening experience for Mercedes drivers. The Dolby Atmos technology integrated into the Burmester 4D Surround sound systems provide total immersion, revealing unprecedented sonic depth and detail. The perfect way to enjoy The Iconic Playlist!

The recent Mercedes Maybach and Mercedes-Benz S-Class models feature a Dolby Amos sound system, transforming the vehicles into concert halls.

Mercedes-Benz is writing a new score in the history of music, merging its automotive heritage with music culture and offering an iconic symphonic experience.