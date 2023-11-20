Eversolo DMP-A8: the ultimate streamer

With the success of the best-selling Eversolo DMP-A6 and Eversolo DMP-A6 Master Edition streamers, the Asian manufacturer is extending its range with the new Eversolo DMP-A8. The brand’s top-of-the-range streamer integrates an Audio DAC with an HDMI ARC input, a balanced preamplifier and countless network features, making it a true all-in-one device.

Eversolo DMP-A8: as beautiful as ever

Larger than its predecessors, the Eversolo DMP-A8 streamer has a hi-fi format, with a width of 38cm and a depth of 24cm. At the center of the front panel, it still features the excellent touchscreen that made the Eversolo DMP-A6 and DMP-A6 Master Edition so successful. Like the latter, it can display a wide range of information, album covers and even VU meters.

Eversolo DMP-A8: 32-bit/768kHz DAC

At its heart, the Eversolo DMP-A8 network player incorporates a brand-new AK4499EX DAC combined with its own AK4191EQ controller. These are modulated by two femto oscillators to limit jitter, while Velvet Sound technology ensures an accurate reproduction of the original signal, guaranteeing faithful, natural sound. This configuration enables the Eversolo DMP-A8 to play Hi-Res tracks up to a very high definition of 32-bit/768kHz, as well as DSD512 files.

Eversolo DMP-A8: dual power supply and preamplifier

The Eversolo DMP-A8 streamer also features a dual power supply, with a toroidal transformer for the audio circuits and a switching power supply for system elements such as the screen and the processor. This reduces interference and optimizes transparency. The preamplification stage has also been revamped and now has an entirely balanced architecture. Volume is controlled passively via a system of ultra low noise resistors and relays. The goal: to optimize the signal-to-noise ratio and preserve the finest details.

Eversolo DMP-A8: a wide range of connectors

With its audiophile-quality preamplifier, the Eversolo DMP-A8 streamer is designed to enhance all sources of a hi-fi installation. To do so, it features a wide range of connectors, with RCA and XLR inputs for connecting a pre-amplified turntable or a CD player. The AKM DAC can be used for your digital sources thanks to six inputs, including two coaxial, two optical and a USB-B port to use the DMP-A8 as a USB DAC with a computer. Finally, the HDMI ARC port allows you to connect a TV. As for outputs, there are several digital ports to connect an external DAC, as well as RCA and XLR outputs for perfect compatibility with any hi-fi or power amp.

Eversolo DMP-A8: the streaming king

The Eversolo DMP-A8 player and preamplifier forgoes its predecessors’ Android 11 operating system in favor of a proprietary OS that provides bit-perfect playback. The features remain the same, with access to most streaming services (Spotify, Qobuz, Tidal, Amazon Music, Apple Music, etc.), web radios and tracks shared over the network via Roon or DLNA. It is also possible to stream via AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, with support for the LDAC, aptX LL and aptX HD codecs.

Eversolo DMP-A8: price and availability

The Eversolo DMP-A8 streamer is currently available to preorder for €1,990. A price that is justified by the versatility of this model, which combines a comprehensive streamer, an Audio DAC with an HDMI ARC input and an audiophile preamp in one device. We think it will soon become a reference. The first units are expected to be shipped in the next few weeks.