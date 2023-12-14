Elipson Planet L Gold Edition: audio performance and luxurious design

Elipson, French audio pioneer, is proud to reveal its newPlanet L Gold Edition speaker range.. They incorporate the ingredients behind the resounding success of the Elipson Planet L 80th Anniversary edition speaker, with its superior quality components and special gold finish.

Technical specifications

The Elipson Planet L Gold Edition series incorporates the improvements that made the “80 Years” edition so successful. A higher-quality crossover featuring precision metal-oxide film resistors, low-tolerance 250V polypropylene film series capacitors and low-resistance D1.2 mm series inductors. Moreover, the internal wiring has an audiophile design, with 2 x 2.25mm² OFC copper.

TypeBass-reflex speaker
Power 60 watts RMS
Drivers2-way coaxial. Midbass: 6.5″, paper cone with damping treatment. Tweeter: 1″, fabric dome
Recommended amplification power30 – 80 watts
Frequency response48Hz – 20kHz
Sensitivity 90 dB
Impedance6 ohms
GeneralDimensions : Ø 290 mm Weight: 7kg

Enhanced spherical design

In addition to technical excellence, these Elipson bookshelf speakers are also an example of elegance and design. Their spherical shape is aesthetically pleasing, while the exclusive color palette adds a stylish touch to your listening space.

Three exclusive colorways, taken from the previous special edition, are available: Mercury Ice Gold, Mars Lava Gold and Uranus Cloud Gold. Each of these speakers has a pretty matte finish, as well as a gold base and grille, for a touch of sophistication.

Whether lacquered, matte or in Gold Edition, Elipson Planet L compact speakers have a magnificent design that blends elegantly into the finest interiors.
Whether you’re a seasoned audiophile or a lover of audiovisual design, Elipson Planet L Gold Edition speakers promise to be the centerpiece of your audio setup. With their harmonious marriage of high-quality audio performance and elegant design, these speakers are destined to redefine the music-listening experience.

