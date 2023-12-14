Dolby x Ed Sheeran: a collab for the Love More in Dolby campaign!

Dolby Laboratories’ 2024 “Love More” aims to unveil the possibilities offered by Dolby’s audio and video technologies, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It explores the impact of these evolutions in various domains, such as music, home theater, live sport, video games and cinema. To kick off this ambitious initiative, Dolby has teamed up with the global superstar and multi Grammy Award-winning Ed Sheeran !

Dolby has teamed up with British singer and musician Ed Sheeran to launch the Love More in Dolby campaign.

On November 17, 2023, Dolby revealed the first act of this campaign through a short live video of the pop icon’s latest hit, “Magical”, from his seventh studio album Autumn Variations released on September 29. Directed by renowned director and filmmaker Colin Tilley, the footage highlights how Dolby Atmos unlocks artistic expression while allowing fans to enjoy Sheeran’s music even more when heard in Dolby Atmos with a three-dimensional reproduction.

“When Dolby Atmos first came out, I remember going to a friend’s house, trying it out and thinking it was amazing,” said Ed Sheeran. “Seeing companies like Dolby continue to improve music also motivates me, because when you’re in the studio, you want to make something with perfect sound. I find it incredible that Dolby Atmos is pushing the boundaries of music.”

An exclusive Dolby Atmos experience

In addition, Ed Sheeran fans are invited to discover the track “Magical” in even greater detail, thanks to an exclusive Dolby Atmos digital experience. This sensory experience, available in France since November 27, also includes a behind-the-scenes interview in which the musician talks about his early experiments with Dolby Atmos, his approach to music and the creative direction behind this latest song.

“Today we celebrate the launch of ‘Love More in Dolby’ with Ed Sheeran, one of the most remarkable global artists of our time,” enthuses Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Marketing at Dolby Laboratories. “In this new artist spotlight, we take viewers on a journey to discover the creation of Ed’s latest song, ‘Magical’, while visually illustrating how Dolby Atmos offers a more intimate listening experience, allowing fans to get closer to their favorite artist when listening to their music in Dolby.”

Immersive Dolby Atmos tracks available on streaming services

Dolby Atmos technology gives artists a platform to create and share their music in a new way, enriching their artistic expression and strengthening their connection with fans. Dolby Atmos music allows listeners to be completely immersed in every track, revealing details with unique clarity and depth. You can hear the different instruments moving in space, perceive the subtle breath of a singer, or be enveloped by the melodies.

Fans can now listen to “Magical”, “Autumn Variations” and other Ed Sheeran tracks in Dolby Atmos on the Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL platforms.

To find out more about Dolby Atmos, discover all the videos revealing the secrets of this immersive technology here: Son-Vidéo.com, a Dolby Atmos specialist.