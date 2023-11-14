2023 Paris Audio Video Show: highlights

The sixth edition of the Paris Audio Video Show once again highlighted the cultural and technological landscape of the French capital on October 21 and 22, at the prestigious Palais des Congrès. An iconic event for high-fidelity and home theater enthusiasts in France, this major trade show offered an unrivalled weekend of immersion in the captivating world of the latest audiovisual technologies, featuring special guest Pascal Obispo.

Record attendance

After a successful 2022 edition, the Paris Audio Video Show saw a record attendance of 17,134 visitors, marking a staggering increase of over 40% compared to last year. More than just a simple event, the fair offered over 270 innovative brands a chance to showcase their wares in a colossal 6,000m² exhibition space.

Enthusiasts and professionals were present to discover the latest innovations and technologies crucial to the future of the audiovisual sector.

The scale of the show was reflected in the growing presence of visitors from all over the world. This year also saw a significant increase in the number of families among visitors, underlining the event’s accessibility and relevance for a diverse audience. In addition, the presence of a majority of 25-45 year-olds among attendees testifies to the growing interest of younger generations in cutting-edge audiovisual technologies.

Visitors both young and old were invited to discover the latest hi-fi, home theater and gaming equipment.

What visitors discovered at the 2023 Paris Audio Video Show

The 2023 edition of the Paris Audio Video Show was a veritable playground for audio-video technology enthusiasts. With a plethora of innovations, the show offered an impressive showcase of the latest speakers, cutting-edge amplifiers and the most high-performance electronic equipment currently available, while also highlighting the trendiest connected speakers. Vinyl record fans were also delighted to discover the latest turntables.

Vinyl fans were in for a treat at PAVS 2023 with the latest turntables, including the remarkable limited edition Pro-Ject The Dark Side of the Moon.

The event also allowed visitors to test a wide range of headphones and earphones. Last but not least, the best TVs of the year were displayed alongside the best projectors, providing a global perspective on the evolution of visual experiences at this exciting trade show.

PAVS 2023: events and a special guest

The 2023 Paris Audio Video Show offered enthusiasts a host of memorable entertainment events.

Live concerts

Visitors attended exceptional live concerts, showcasing unique artists on the stage of the Bordeaux amphitheater. Incredible performances from talents such as Akin Roots, Kristel, Gérald Genty, Guylain Deppe, Hyleen, and Edouard Ferlet captivated the public.

Exploring musical instruments with Yamaha

At the same time, free activities orchestrated by Yamaha, the musical instrument pioneer, gave participants the chance to learn about music through interactive workshops, featuring keyboards, drums and guitars.

Guided tours with SV Tours

Moreover, the “SV Tours”, organized by the experts at Son-Vidéo.com, offered attendees personalized guided tours of the show, providing a deeper and more informative immersion into the heart of the latest audiovisual innovations and trends.

Son-vidéo.com’s experts organized “SV Tours” to provide visitors with custom tours of the show.

Pascal Obispo

Pascal Obispo took his role as sponsor to a whole new level, instilling the event with an artistic edge. He presented his latest album, Le beau qui pleut, and unveiled details of his forthcoming 40th anniversary tour.

Pascal Obispo presented his new album Le beau qui pleut at PAVS 2023 on the set of Inside Son-Vidéo.com.

The French singer also shared his unwavering passion for music and technology. Speaking on the Inside Son-Vidéo.com live show on Sunday, he captivated audiences with unique insights into the intersection of music and technology, offering a privileged glimpse into his artistry and expertise.

Inside Son-Vidéo.com

For the fourth consecutive year, the 2023 Paris Audio Video Show presented the Inside Son-Vidéo.com live show, hosted by none other than PP Garcia and available to watch on replay on the Son-Vidéo.com YouTube channel.

This venue was the backdrop for exclusive interviews, preview announcements and captivating debates. Hosting a diverse panel of speakers, the stage offered a unique opportunity for in-depth insight into the latest advances, emerging trends and cutting-edge technologies in the audiovisual field.

Passion and fun were the main ingredients of this 2023 edition of the Paris Audio Video Show. We’d like to thank all participants for coming to discover the new products and flagship equipment from the brands present at the show. We look forward to seeing you next year, on October 26, 27 and 28, to discover future innovations at the 2024 Paris Audio Video Show 2024!