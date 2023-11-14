Son-Vidéo.com was a hit at the 2023 Paris Games Week!

This year, Son-Vidéo.com attended the Paris Games Week, the annual event for video game fans. A hit attraction at the convention, the Son-Vidéo home theater installation intrigued many visitors. A unique experience that didn’t go unnoticed among the many gaming stands. With a Sony VPL-XW7000 projector, a 9.4.4-channel Dolby Atmos speaker pack by Bowers & Wilkins and Denon, the installation showcased Son-Vidéo.com’s home theater expertise. Gaming wasn’t left out, as a PlayStation 5 was also available to play the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game.

The Son-Vidéo.com stand at Paris Games Week offered a unique home theater experience. Visitors were able to discover an exceptional picture quality as well as immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

The best of home theater at the Paris Games Week

Immersion is paramount for gamers, and Son-Vidéo.com has the expertise needed to provide them with the best possible experience. The team tasked with setting up the stand pulled out all the stops. Everything was designed to immerse gamers in the heart of movies and video games.

The projection room attracted many convention goers, who flocked to the entrance to enjoy an exceptional home theater experience. The incredible quality of the 4K UHD image projected onto the gigantic Lumene screen was impressive. All of this was supported by immersive Dolby Atmos sound that never failed to amaze the visitors.

This stand, designed to demonstrate the benefits of video projection and multichannel sound for both cinema and gaming, seemed to be win over the public. “The best experience at Paris Games Week” was a phrase heard at the end of one projection. This promise was kept, and many visitors came to meet the experts on the stand. The home theater impressed and the gaming performance surprised gamers.

An ultra-powerful setup for the Paris Games Week

To provide the best of the home theater experience to visitors of the Paris Games Week, Son-Vidéo.com selected high-end equipment for its demos. The 9.4.4-channel sound and UHD 4K picture were made possible by these devices:

This configuration introduced visitors to the experience that can be achieved at home thanks to the expertise of Son-Vidéo.com. A captivating demonstration that led curious visitors to approach our expert advisers for custom setups. Proof that home theater can attract gamers looking for the best possible immersion.

Son-Vidéo.com’s presence at Paris Games Week makes perfect sense, at a time when gaming is becoming an increasingly important part of the entertainment sector. Hardware manufacturers have understood this too, and are now offering equipment tailored to this purpose. Home theater is now within everyone’s reach, including gamers.

The Son-Vidéo.com stand was packed to the rafters with curious visitors who came to try out high-end home theater. Feedback has been extremely positive, demonstrating the gaming community’s interest in this type of installation.

A video game on a cinema screen at the Paris Games Week

Paris Games Week is first and foremost a gaming event, and to complete the experience, Son-Vidéo.com provided a PlayStation 5 to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. A show-stopping title that became even more immersive in this premium home theater environment. The Sony VPL-XW7000 projector offered minimal response time for maximum responsiveness, even at 4K 60 fps.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game provided an intense audio experience in this demo space as it is mixed in Dolby Atmos. Visitors therefore enjoyed total immersion thanks to the Bowers & Wilkins speakers positioned around them. The Denon AVC-A1H AV receiver, paired with a Marantz Amp 10 power amplifier, offered both a high-quality reproduction and a very comfortable volume. Gamers were transported to the heart of New York, with sound effects from all sides to make the experience even more captivating.

The very positive feedback at the end of the projections revealed gamers’ real interest in home theater.