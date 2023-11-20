Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box: for even more immersive video games

A trademark of Philips, Ambilight technology has long been exclusive to the Dutch brand’s televisions. An LED system on the back of the TV creates a halo with dynamic colors that change depending on the image displayed on the screen. This solution is now available for all TVs thanks to the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. The latter controls a Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip that can can be installed on the back of any television. Paired with the Philips Hue Bridge, it is also possible to control all the lights in the Hue range and synchronize them with video game images. With a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, this system guarantees total immersion!

With the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, gaming takes on a whole other dimension. The room lights up with colors that are synchronized in real-time with the video game.

How to use the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box with video games

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box can be connected to up to four devices, including game consoles, via the HDMI 2.0b ports. The output lets you send the image to a television or gaming monitor. It is possible to transmit a UHD 4K signal at 60 fps compatible with the Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos standards. Integrated into the Hue ecosystem via the Philips Hue Bridge, this box analyzes the colors and movements of the picture to control all the lights in the network.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box determines the most appropriate colors to light up the room. As a result, the environment enhances the gamer’s immersion. As mentioned in our review, this additional lighting also helps reduce eye fatigue associated with the sometimes intense brightness of 4K HDR TVs.

How to set up the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box

To connect all Philips Hue lights, you first have to pair the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip to the Philips Hue Bridge. The hub allows you to control all the lights in the la gamme Philips Hue. The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box then analyzes the images to send the necessary information to the Philips Hue Bridge, when then changes the colors of the connected Hue lightbulbs. They adapt in real time to the display, filling the room with hues from the game.

In terms of performance, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features no latency or input lag during gaming. The box acts like a regular switch. However, you should keep in mind the HDMI 2.0b ports, which can offer 4K UHD definition at up to 60 fps, sufficient for most uses with a games console.

With this system, Philips offers a ready-to-use solution that is easy to set up thanks to its dedicated app, capable of managing all the products in the Hue range. Once exclusive to Philips TVs, Ambilight technology can now be used on all types of screens, from gaming monitors to 4K UHD TVs. The concept now goes even further, offering the possibility of controlling a wide range of lighting solutions such as Philips Hue Play, Philips Hue Go, Philips Hue Bloom and Philips Hue Iris.