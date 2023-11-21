Klipsch Music City, the new portable speaker range

By
Victor
-
0
5
Sommaire afficher

Klipsch has just announced a new portable Bluetooth speaker range. Called Music City, this series includes three models, each representing an iconic American city: Detroit, Nashville and Austin.

New Klipsch Music City portable Bluetooth speaker range
The three models in the new Klipsch Music City portable speaker range are the Klipsch Nashville, Klipsch Detroit and Klipsch Austin (left to right).
🔊 See all Klipsch portable speakers on Son-Vidéo.com

As the year draws to a close, Klipsch is adding to its range of portable speakers. A few months after the battery-powered Klipsch GIG XL and Klipsch GIG XXL party speakers, the American manufacturer has released three compact portable Bluetooth models. While they each have a different format, this new trio have several characteristics in common, starting with IP67 water and dust resistance, and the integration of a microphone for phone calls.

Inside view of the Klipsch Detroit speaker
The new Klipsch Detroit portable Bluetooth speaker features four drivers: two 3″ midbass drivers and two tweeters.

Robust portable speakers

Klipsch Music City portable speakers are designed to follow music lovers wherever they go, whatever the circumstances. The Klipsch Nashville, Klipsch Austin and Klipsch Detroit models are IP67 certified. Robust and durable, they feature an easy-to-wash covering.

The three new Klipsch Music City portable Bluetooth speakers are dust and water resistant.
The entire Klipsch Music City range is IP67 certified. The three portable speakers are therefore dust and water resistant.

The two most compact models, the Klipsch Austin and Klipsch Nashville, come with a carrying strap. This accessory makes it easy to take the speaker out of the house, into the garden, to a friend’s house or to the beach. The Klipsch Austin model has a 12-hour battery life, while the Klipsch Detroit offers 24 hours, as does the Klipsch Nashville.

The Klipsch Austin model features a handy clip to attach it to the handlebars of a bike.
The convenient clip that comes with the Klipsch Austin portable Bluetooth speaker lets you attach it to the handlebars of a bike.

Klipsch Music City: daisy-chaining mode and app

With its new Music City range, Klipsch makes it possible to pair different speakers. Using the Klipsch Connect control app, the three mobile speakers can be paired in stereo. The app’s Broadcast mode enables the wireless connection of up to 10 speakers, including residential models such as Klipsch The One+ and Klipsch The Three+. Moreover, the Klipsch Connect app provides access to three-band equalizer settings.

🔊 See the Klipsch The Three+ connected speaker on Son-Vidéo.com
AustinNashvilleDetroit
Power10 watts2 x 10 wattsn.a.
Drivers1 x 1.6″ + 2 x passive radiators2 x 2.3″ + 2 x passive radiators2 x 1″ + 2 x 3″ + 4 x passive radiators
Battery life12 hours24 hours24 hours
Dimensions (WxHxD)105 x 105 x 44mm178 x 78 x 81mm330 x 100 x 130mm

Klipsch has announced that the Klipsch Austin and Klipsch Nashville portable Bluetooth speakers will be available before the end of the year. For the largest model in the Music City range, the Klipsch Detroit, we’ll have to wait until the first quarter of 2024.


Previous articleDiscover the Meze Empyrean II hi-fi headphones: excellence transcended
Victor
Issu de l'univers du sport, j'ai décidé de rejoindre l'aventure Son-Vidéo.com en 2022 afin de développer mon intérêt pour le monde de l'audio et du home-cinéma. Curieux de 7e art et de musique, je suis constamment à la recherche de nouveautés techniques pour améliorer mon expérience. Si l'ensemble de l'offre culturelle m'attire, j'affectionne particulièrement ce qui touche au spectacle vivant (théâtre d'impro, stand up ...). Mon temps libre se partage donc entre un stade, une salle de concert ou de cinéma et un théâtre, au gré de l'agenda nantais ... et de la météo ! Des expériences que j'aime avant tout partager avec mes proches afin de comparer nos points de vue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your opinion!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.