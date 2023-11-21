Klipsch Music City, the new portable speaker range

Klipsch has just announced a new portable Bluetooth speaker range. Called Music City, this series includes three models, each representing an iconic American city: Detroit, Nashville and Austin.

The three models in the new Klipsch Music City portable speaker range are the Klipsch Nashville, Klipsch Detroit and Klipsch Austin (left to right).

As the year draws to a close, Klipsch is adding to its range of portable speakers. A few months after the battery-powered Klipsch GIG XL and Klipsch GIG XXL party speakers, the American manufacturer has released three compact portable Bluetooth models. While they each have a different format, this new trio have several characteristics in common, starting with IP67 water and dust resistance, and the integration of a microphone for phone calls.

The new Klipsch Detroit portable Bluetooth speaker features four drivers: two 3″ midbass drivers and two tweeters.

Robust portable speakers

Klipsch Music City portable speakers are designed to follow music lovers wherever they go, whatever the circumstances. The Klipsch Nashville, Klipsch Austin and Klipsch Detroit models are IP67 certified. Robust and durable, they feature an easy-to-wash covering.

The entire Klipsch Music City range is IP67 certified. The three portable speakers are therefore dust and water resistant.

The two most compact models, the Klipsch Austin and Klipsch Nashville, come with a carrying strap. This accessory makes it easy to take the speaker out of the house, into the garden, to a friend’s house or to the beach. The Klipsch Austin model has a 12-hour battery life, while the Klipsch Detroit offers 24 hours, as does the Klipsch Nashville.

The convenient clip that comes with the Klipsch Austin portable Bluetooth speaker lets you attach it to the handlebars of a bike.

Klipsch Music City: daisy-chaining mode and app

With its new Music City range, Klipsch makes it possible to pair different speakers. Using the Klipsch Connect control app, the three mobile speakers can be paired in stereo. The app’s Broadcast mode enables the wireless connection of up to 10 speakers, including residential models such as Klipsch The One+ and Klipsch The Three+. Moreover, the Klipsch Connect app provides access to three-band equalizer settings.

Austin Nashville Detroit Power 10 watts 2 x 10 watts n.a. Drivers 1 x 1.6″ + 2 x passive radiators 2 x 2.3″ + 2 x passive radiators 2 x 1″ + 2 x 3″ + 4 x passive radiators Battery life 12 hours 24 hours 24 hours Dimensions (WxHxD) 105 x 105 x 44mm 178 x 78 x 81mm 330 x 100 x 130mm

Klipsch has announced that the Klipsch Austin and Klipsch Nashville portable Bluetooth speakers will be available before the end of the year. For the largest model in the Music City range, the Klipsch Detroit, we’ll have to wait until the first quarter of 2024.