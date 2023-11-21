Discover the Meze Empyrean II hi-fi headphones: excellence transcended

The world of high-end audio is welcoming a new gem from the Romanian brand: the Meze Empyrean II headphones. This creation is the perfect fusion of art, innovation and expertise, built on the heritage of its iconic predecessor.

Delving into the heart and spirit of our community was essential in shaping the path to the Empyrean II. Every idea, every revision was a step towards the auditory perfection we sought. Alex Grigoras, Meze acoustic engineer

Meze Empyrean II: combining art and technology

Taking the iconic elements of the first Meze Empyrean headphones, which were widely acclaimed by the specialist press (On-Mag Top Audio, Diapason d’Or, HiFi Pig Magazine 5 Hearts Award, etc.), the new Meze Empyrean open-back hi-fi headphones embody sculptural elegance. The meticulously machined frame has a matt black finish with silver accents. Vladimir Brezovszki, headphone designer at Meze, highlights the challenges encountered in the manufacturing process: “We had to overcome some unexpected obstacles, but our determination ultimately brought the Empyrean II to life.”

The Meze Empyrean 2 hi-fi headphones have a comfortable, meticulous and fully repairable design.

Moreover, the Meze Empyrean II headphones benefit from an ergonomic structure and uses high quality materials. Like the recent Meze 109 Pro Primal, headphones, they are fully repairable, highlighting Meze’s commitment to designing durable products.

Continuing the collaboration with Rinaro

The successful partnership between Meze and Rinaro has opened up uncharted audio territory. The Empyrean II open-back headphones take advantage of the advanced architecture of their MZ3 transducers with Isodynamic Hybrid Array technology, designed in collaboration with the Ukrainian planar magnetic technology specialist. Patented in several countries, this unique system combines individual voice coils in the form of spirals and curved folds. This configuration enables sound to be targeted more precisely around the shape of the ear.

The Meze Empyrean II’s isodynamic diaphragm is sandwiched between two neodymium magnetic arrays, ensuring perfectly controlled movement.

Placed symmetrically on either side of the diaphragm, the neodymium magnets are specifically arranged in a hybrid array to create the efficient isodynamic magnetic field required for uniform activation across the entire diaphragm surface. The diaphragm weighs just 0.16g and has an active surface area of 4,650mm².

The Meze Empyrean II provides excellent performance, with a frequency response ranging from 8Hz to 110kHz, and distortion inferior to 0.1%.

After years of research and development, the Meze Empyrean II hi-fi headphones promise an unrivalled listening experience. They have a frequency response of 8Hz to 110kHz, as well as 0.1% THD.

These improvements result in a more accurate reproduction of details and a neutral sound signature, while preserving the brand’s unique character. A real feat!

Technical specifications

Over-ear open-back headphones

Rinaro Isodynamic Hybrid Array transducers: 102 x 73mm

Frequency response: 8Hz to 110kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms

Sensitivity: 105 dB

Weight: 385g

The Meze Empyrean 2 open-back headphones embody a revolutionary vision of high-end audio, ideal for the most discerning audiophiles. The Meze Empyrean II hi-fi headphones, with their sleek design and advanced technical features, promise a true auditory journey.