November reviews: tested and approved by you

The Magnat Transpuls 1500 speakers, with their retro design that is in keeping with classic hi-fi standards, provide a powerful and well-structured sound, ideal for music lovers who appreciate both hi-fi and home theater. €1,190 per pair.
The Pro-Ject Tube Box S2 RIAA tube preamplifier has a double mono construction with two ECC83 tubes, a robust steel chassis that provides efficient isolation, and an elegant style thanks to an aluminum front panel. €379.
The Audioquest NRG-Y3 EU power cable, equipped at one end with a grounded Schuko connector and an IEC-C13 connector at the other, uses semi-rigid Long-Grain Copper with silver-plated shield drains to minimize current distortion. From €159, available in 1, 2 and 3 meter lengths.
Ideal for hi-fi and monitoring, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X headphones provide excellent musicality thanks to their large, neodymium magnet-powered transducers, and a frequency response of 15Hz to 28kHz. €169.
The Marantz Stereo 70s hi-fi amp features HDMI 2.1 inputs and outputs that are compatible with UHD 8K and HDR 4K video streams, and develops an amplification of 2 x 75 watts to power any pair of compact or floorstanding speakers. €990
The TCL 65C843 QLED TV were a perfect option for gamers, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 120Hz 4K and 144Hz 4K streams, making it ideal for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles as well as recent gaming PCs.
«The image was vivid and brilliant, with pronounced contrasts. The main quality for me is its high refresh rate (144Hz on the HDMI-1 input), combined with AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility (my GPU is a Radeon rx7800xt). In video-game mode (best suited to my PC use), the mouse feels responsive and almost silky-smooth.»
