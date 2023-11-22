November reviews: tested and approved by you

Your reviews and favorites – Discover a selection of hi-fi and home theater devices that have received praise and recommendations from film and audio enthusiasts on Son-Vidéo.com. Everything you need to choose the right equipment!

A true reference in hi-fi and home theater, Son-Vidéo.com currently lists over 56,000 reviews on more than 12,000 references. To help you choose the best devices, many image and sound enthusiasts share their experience by writing comprehensive and pertinent reviews of a wide range of equipment: hi-fi headphones, DAPs, portable speakers, floorstanding speakers, OLED TV, gaming projectors, subwoofers, earbuds, hi-fi and headphone amplifiers, etc. Discover the best devices, tested and approved by their users!

EarMen ST-Amp headphone amplifier

The EarMen ST-Amp headphone amplifier is equipped with a 4.4mm mini-jack balanced output and a 6.35mm unbalanced output for compatibility with a wide range of headphones and in-ear monitors.

The EarMen ST-Amp headphone amplifier and DAC is equipped with a powerful integrated DAC that supports playback of Hi-Res music files up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD128 tracks. €479. €479.

It’s been about 2 months since I bought this little Serbian-made headphone amp. The build quality is excellent, and the components 1st class, starting with the Alps potentiometer. […] As for the sound, I’d put it on a par with Lehmann audio electronics! Smooth, detailed, very slightly warm, with, whenever the music demands it, plenty of current to properly convey fortissimi. Excellent separation of instruments and sections in large orchestras. Excerpt from Fil – audio’s review, October 15, 2023

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Magnat Transpuls 1500 vintage speakers

The Magnat Transpuls 1500 speaker’s large 15” woofer delivers deep bass (16Hz) and provides an excellent transient response.

The Magnat Transpuls 1500 speakers, with their retro design that is in keeping with classic hi-fi standards, provide a powerful and well-structured sound, ideal for music lovers who appreciate both hi-fi and home theater. €1,190 per pair.

Contrary to their impressive size, they are not at all brutish, but surprisingly controlled, the bass is not caricatured, but extremely well-balanced, and, believe me, when it comes to expressing itself on hard-hitting recordings with abyssal bass, it packs a punch, but is not overpowering. Excerpt from bladerunner2016’s review, October 21, 2023

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Pro-Ject Tube Box S2 phono preamplifier

The Pro-Ject Tube Box S2 tube preamp has Sorbothane damping feet to reduce unwanted vibrations.

The Pro-Ject Tube Box S2 RIAA tube preamplifier has a double mono construction with two ECC83 tubes, a robust steel chassis that provides efficient isolation, and an elegant style thanks to an aluminum front panel. €379.

I put on a record, Animal by Cabrel (superbly recorded), set the source selector to “phono” and listened… I switched to the Tube Box and was blown away: the veil covering the speakers was lifted, the sound was spacious and airy, and the instruments were perfectly distinct from one another. Most impressive of all was the bass. It had strength and conviction, there was no lag, it was lively and hearty, and the listening experience was invigorating. EVERYTHING I expected from such a device!!! Excerpt from jmlfocal’s review, October 22, 2023

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Zidoo UHD5000 streamer

With its ESS9068 DAC, the Zidoo UHD5000 streamer provides an optimal 32-bit/768kHz audio quality, including DSD, SACD ISO and MQA formats.

The Zidoo UHD5000 high-end streamer supports Ultra HD 4K streams at 60 i/s, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards, and provides 4K and HDR upscaling. €1,090.

The picture is even better, whether it is with a 4K Neo QLED TV or 2.35 4K Sony projector. […] It supports all DTS-HD/THX/Dolby Vision formats as well as all high definition audio formats. […] The control app for your tablet or smartphone is very well-designed, it copies your entire collection. I’ve even secured my ZIDOO with the Android VPN app and it works well. Excerpt from Kroco65’s review, October 14, 2023

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Audioquest NRG-Y3

Comprised of seven concentric strands, the Audioquest NRG-Y3 EU has zero characteristic impedance, ensuring smooth, uncompressed current transfer.

The Audioquest NRG-Y3 EU power cable, equipped at one end with a grounded Schuko connector and an IEC-C13 connector at the other, uses semi-rigid Long-Grain Copper with silver-plated shield drains to minimize current distortion. From €159, available in 1, 2 and 3 meter lengths.

Certain electronic sound textures display greater harmonic richness. There’s a slight gain in dynamics on certain attacks, such as the high notes of the piano, which are sharper without being affected by any harshness, and the same goes for the bow strokes on the violin. I completely rediscovered a vibraphone, where attacks and resonance were fully separated, and certain double bass notes that seemed a little muddled (resonance overpowering the whole stereophonic stage), appear restored to their rightful measure with the NRG-Y3. Excerpt from michellagneau’s review, October 10, 2023

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Audio-Technica ATH-M50X hi-fi headphones

Supplied with three 3.5mm mini-jack cables and a 6.35mm jack adapter, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X headphones’ provides optimal connection with many sources.

Ideal for hi-fi and monitoring, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X headphones provide excellent musicality thanks to their large, neodymium magnet-powered transducers, and a frequency response of 15Hz to 28kHz. €169.

I acquired this technological gem in September 2023. After long listening sessions and using several sources, including a smartphone, I can confirm that the sound quality is exceptional, neutral with good dynamics, regardless of the type of music. […] Audio-Technica has done well to update this headphone model, which is also very affordable for such a vector of musical pleasure. Excerpt from RB1552MKII’s review, October 8, 2023

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Marantz Stereo 70s hi-fi amplifier

With the Marantz Stereo 70s hi-fi amplifier centralizes all audio and video sources, allowing network playback of files and access to streaming services.

The Marantz Stereo 70s hi-fi amp features HDMI 2.1 inputs and outputs that are compatible with UHD 8K and HDR 4K video streams, and develops an amplification of 2 x 75 watts to power any pair of compact or floorstanding speakers. €990

Listening to DAB+ is very pleasant. […] Listening to satellite radio programs is excellent, especially when the source is of good quality with a satisfactory bit rate, such as Swiss, BBC and German radio. CD and DVD/Blu-ray playback is also excellent. […] All in all, I’m very satisfied with the quality of this amplifier, which takes good care of the sound! Excerpt from Gayant’s review, October 4, 2023

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Elipson Horus 6B bookshelf speakers

The harmonious combination of the fabric font panel and the wood cabinet allows the speakers to be seamlessly integrated into any interior.

The Elipson Horus 6B bookshelf speaker is a compact and affordable 2-way model that is suitable for both hi-fi and home theater. €349 per pair.

Having discovered the Horus 6B at the 2022 Paris Audio Video Show, I was pleasantly surprised by the sound and especially by the size of the speakers. I was expecting them to be much larger, and I wasn’t the only one on the stand who greatly appreciated the sound quality. The price is more than fair considering the speaker’s potential. And I’m completely satisfied with the listening experience. Excerpt from Madom’s review, October 6, 2023

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

TCL 65C843 QLED TV

In addition to HDMI 2.1 ports, the TCL 65C843 QLED TV is compatible with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) gaming features.

The TCL 65C843 QLED TV were a perfect option for gamers, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 120Hz 4K and 144Hz 4K streams, making it ideal for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles as well as recent gaming PCs.

«The image was vivid and brilliant, with pronounced contrasts. The main quality for me is its high refresh rate (144Hz on the HDMI-1 input), combined with AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility (my GPU is a Radeon rx7800xt). In video-game mode (best suited to my PC use), the mouse feels responsive and almost silky-smooth.»

It’s clear that these hi-fi and home theater devices have been unanimously and enthusiastically lauded by music and video lovers. The positive reviews in this article testify to the exceptional quality of this equipment. You can also read last month’s reviews, which will guide you to an extraordinary audio and visual experience!