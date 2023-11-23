Pro-Ject T2 W, the connected turntable!

The Austrian specialist has recently revealed its first connected turntable. The Pro-Ject T2 W is equipped with a Wi-Fi chip and is compatible with the UPnP and AirPlay 2 protocols. Easily controlled from the dedicated application, this new turntable can also be used in a multi-room and is compatible with several brands such as Sonos and Denon.

Integrated phono preamp, Sumiko Rainier cartridge and WiFi controller, the Pro-Ject T2 W cleverly combines audio performance and modernity.

Behind the minimalist design of the Pro-Ject T2 W turntable are many wireless features. The Austrian manufacturer’s new model has the same sleek silhouette that characterizes the Pro-Ject Debut and Pro-Ject T1 ranges. However, the Pro-Ject T2 W model represents a major innovation in the manufacturer’s catalog, being the first turntable from the brand to integrate a Wi-Fi and RJ45 network connectivity.

Pro-Ject T2 W: wireless connectivity

With the T2 W turntable, Pro-Ject cleverly combines tradition and modernity. The timeless charm of vinyl and analog sound blend with new technologies. Thanks to its WiFi controller, this new Pro-Ject turtable can diffuse vinyl record sound over the local network.

Vinyl equipment specialist Pro-Ject is adding to its catalog with a connected WiFi turntable.

To this end, the turntable incorporates a 24-bit/48kHz analog-to-digital converter as well as an MP3 and FLAC encoder. As a result, music lovers can stream their LPs in standard compressed format, or in lossless format via a network player such as the Pro-Ject Stream Box S2 Ultra, for example.

Moreover, the T2 W turntable can be added to a multi-room system via the UPNP protocol to stream vinyl sound to connected speakers. Everything can be controlled using the dedicated “Pro-Ject Control” app. The T2 W turntable is therefore compatible with the vast majority of multi-room speakers (Sonos, KEF, Denon, etc.). This new turntable follows in the footsteps of Yamaha, which paved the way for connected turntables with the Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 and the Victrola Stream Carbon.

With its WiFi chip and control app, the Pro-Ject T2 W turntable can be added to a Sonos multi-room system for example.

A sleek design

In addition to its wireless connectivity, which comes in very handy on a daily basis, the Pro-Ject T2 W turntable includes an MM phono preamp. Moreover, the first connected model from the Austrian manufacturer has a sleek, minimalist design. It is made of high-quality materials, starting with the wooden chassis that limits internal resonance. The heavy glass platter (1.7kg) is 10mm thick. Solid and extremely sturdy, it ensures high record stability for lossless playback.

The tonearm is made of aluminum. As a result, it is both rigid and lightweight. The latter is equipped with a Sumiko Rainier cartridge. This moving magnet model is handcrafted in Japan and features a resonance-optimized body. Finally, the anti-skating system has been completely redesigned. It now relies on adjustable springs to improve the turntable’s performance.

The Pro-Ject T2 W turntable comes with a Sumiko Rainier MM cartridge. The latter delivers a frequency response of 15Hz to 25kHz, for warm bass and detailed highs.

Pro-Ject’s first connected model was presented for the first time in France among the vinyl equipment at Paris Audio Vidéo Show 2023. Available with a walnut, black or white finish the Pro-Ject T2 W turntable is available for €990 on Son-Vidéo.com.