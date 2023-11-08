Up to 25% off KEF LSX 2, LS50 Wireless 2 and LS60 Wireless speakers

Black Friday has started early on Son-Vidéo.com! Until January 3, 2024, save up to 25% on a selection of KEF wireless speakers. The best-sellling KEF LSX 2, KEF LS50 Wireless 2 and KEF LS60 Wireless ranges are included in this offer.

The KEF LSX 2 wireless speakers are available for €1,190 instead of €1,499. The price of the KEF LS50 Wireless 2 has dropped from €2,490 to €1,990 with €500 off. And last but not least, the KEF LS60 Wireless floorstanding speakers are now available for €4,990 instead of €6,990!

This exceptional offer is a real bargain for high-fidelity enthusiasts, who can upgrade their audio system at the best possible price.