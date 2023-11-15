Naim x Bentley: combining high fidelity and luxury cars

Since 2008, Naim and Bentley Motors, two British engineering and design icons, have forged an exclusive partnership. Discover the legendary Bentley cars transformed by Naim into veritable auditoriums on wheels.

have established an exclusive partnership to provide an exceptional audio experience in legendary Bentley vehicles.

A true music enthusiast, Julian Vereker MBE, self-taught engineer, entrepreneur and founder of Naim, had another string to his bow: he was a motor racing champion. The collaboration between Naim and Bentley Motors was therefore an obvious one. The partnership between these two luxury brands has resulted in limited edition equipment, notably the iconic Naim Mu-so 2 Bentley Edition wireless hi-fi speaker and the Focal Radiance headphones.

Together, they aspire to provide advanced audio systems, offering an incomparable musical experience in the world’s most renowned prestige cars.

Bentley Batur by Mulliner

In August 2022, Bentley revealed the Batur model, the brand’s most powerful vehicle ever. A revolutionary and incredibly exclusive (only 18 cars produced) coupe, this vehicle embodies the essence of automotive craftsmanship.

Its unique design is complemented by twenty high-performance speakers powered by an amplification of 2,200 watts. These units are carefully placed throughout the cabin. Note that additional bracing has been added around the doors and rear of the car to reduce speaker distortion.

Number of speakers Focal TAM tweeters 4 Utopia 3WM full-range driver 9 6’’x 9’’ woofers 4 6’’x 9’’ subwoofer 1 Seat with active bass amplifier 2

Particular attention has been paid to every detail of the few models produced. They can be fully customized by their future owners, lending a unique flair to each vehicle. Bentley Batur models start at 1.9 million euros.

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner

The Bentley Flying Spur is much more than a simple sedan. It redefines standards in terms of performance, luxury and craftsmanship. This model stands out for its impressive variety of interior and exterior finishes and materials.

A range of engines, including the 2.9-liter V6 hybrid, the 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine and the 6.0-liter W12 gasoline engine, ensures that every driver has the power they need. Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h ranges from 3.8 to 5.2 seconds.

The Bentley Flying Spur offers a first-class audio experience thanks to the 21-channel, 2,200-watt Naim for Bentley system. The combination of cutting-edge automotive performance with Naim’s excellent sound quality creates an environment where “music is truly enchanting”. Prices start at €219,000.

Number of speakers 1″ Super tweeter 4 3″ advanced BMR 5 3″ full-range speakers 4 6’’x 9’’ woofers 4 6’’x 9’’ subwoofer 1 Seat with active bass amplifier 2 1.25″ transducer 1

Continental GT and Continental GT Cabriolet

The Bentley Continental GTC is the convertible version of the famous Continental GT. Meticulously handcrafted in the Bentley factory in England, it elevates the driving experience to a new level. Depending on the model, the Bentley Continental GTC guarantees acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 to 5 seconds.

With no fewer than 20 speakers and 2,200 watts of amplification power, the Bentley Continental GTC’s audio system promises remarkable sound quality. All system components – super tweeters, advanced BMRs, woofers, subwoofers and transducers – are carefully calibrated to deliver an immersive sound experience. The Continental GTC starts at €233,800.

Number of speakers Continental GT Continental GT Cabriolet 1″ Super tweeter 4 4 3″ advanced BMR 3 6 3″ full-range speakers 4 3 6’’x 9’’ woofers 4 4 6’’x 9’’ subwoofer 1 1 Seat with active bass amplifier 2 2 2″ transducer 2 –

Bentayga & Bentayga EWB

The Bentayga fully embodies the philosophy of a Bentley SUV, offering the ultimate in luxury and performance. Combining cutting-edge technology, speed and power (0 to 100km/h in 4.5 to 5.5 seconds), the Bentayga promises a top-class driving experience. The Bentayga EWB (Extended Wheelbase Range) further enhances space and comfort, offering a first-class travel experience.

The Bentayga’s audio system lives up to Bentley’s reputation. With 20 speakers distributed throughout the interior and 1,720 watts of amplifier power, it ensures a detailed, immersive sound reproduction. Allowing passengers to enjoy every note and melody during their journey. The Bentayga starts at €208,500.

Number of speakers 1″ Super tweeter 4 3″ advanced BMR 5 3″ full-range speakers 4 6.5″ woofers 4 8″ subwoofer 1 Seat with active bass amplifier 2

Bentley supercars, be they the Continental GTC, the Flying Spur or the Bentayga, push the boundaries of automotive craftsmanship and refinement. Their perfect marriage with the Naim for Bentley audio system promises a truly unique driving and travelling experience.