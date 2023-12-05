R_volution Player One: the universal video player

One of the French Tech companies present at the 2023 Paris Audio Video Show, young brand R_volution promises to (r)evolutionize video with its R_volution Player One media player, an all-in-one solution to play the majority of digital files. This next-gen streamer can be paired with the R_volution Nas to rip movies and music on Blu-ray, DVD or CD. The devices use a proprietary interface with automatic file indexation, synopsis, soundtrack and subtitle retrieval, and much more.

R_volution Player One: UHD 4K, HDR and Atmos

With the R_volution Player One network player, the French manufacturer provides a complete solution for centralizing and automatically grouping all digital files stored on internal or external drives or NAS servers. Its main asset is the proprietary R_Video interface, which collects the cover art, synopsis and a wealth of information on all content, including cast, director, release date, rating and more. The interface, worthy of the best streaming platforms, makes it easy to find your films and series thanks to a display by cover, as well as a selection refined according to numerous choice criteria: duration, release date, alphabetical order, etc. All this can be controlled from the R_volution Player One remote control or the R_Video mobile app.

The R_volution Player One player can automatically index and group all your movies, series and music stored on hard drives connected via USB, through the internal rack, or shared over the network via DLNA.

The R_volution Player One player promises optimal compatibility with the majority of audio and video formats, including the most recent. It can read MKV, H.265 and x265 files up to 4K UHD, with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos to display HDR content. The ISO files of DVDs et Blu-rays are also supported, allowing you to access the menus and bonus features of the original discs. Lastly, the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats provide a cinematographic experience, while compatibility with DSD, MQA and PCM files up to 174kHz is ideal for enjoying Hi-Res content.

For each movie or series, the R_volution Player One can automatically retrieve extra information, such as the synopsis, the runtime, the trailer, the subtitles, etc.

Regarding connectors, the R_volution Player One is equipped with four USB ports to connect several hard drives, in addition to the internal rack. It also features a double HDMI output: one audio/video output and one exclusively dedicated to audio to connect an AV receiver that isn’t 4K-compatible, for example. The convenient RCA, optical and coaxial outputs let you add the player to a hi-fi system for Hi-Res file playback.

Thanks to its wide range of connectors, the R_volution Player One media player can be easily added to any home theater or hi-fi system.

R_volution Nas: CD, DVD and Blu-ray ripping

The R_volution NAS is the perfect companion to the R_volution Player One, simplifying the management and playback of physical media (DVD, Blu-ray and CD). It allows you to rip discs for storage on its 8 bays (hard drives not included) and share them on one or more R_volution Player One players. For CDs, content can be accessed from any DLNA-compatible device in the home. As with the R_volution Player One, the R_Video system can index and retrieve a wealth of additional information for each rip.

The R_volution NAS offers a simple and intuitive solution to store all your DVDs, CDs and 4K Blu-rays.

French manufacturer R_volution has just arrived on the home theater market, and with its R_volution Player One, capable of decoding the majority of audio and video formats, it is well placed to take its place alongside leading players. This player is currently available for €799. The R_volution Nas Blu-ray RIP will appeal to physical media collectors looking to digitize and store all their movies for greater ease of use at home. This model is also available on Son-Vidéo.com, for €2,999.