Marantz Model 50 and CD50N: the new generation

Japanese manufacturer Marantz took advantage of the 2023 Paris Audio Video Show to unveil the new Marantz Model 50amplifier. The Model 50 features the same amplification and design as the Marantz Model 40n in an all-analog version. It is the perfect companion for the new Marantz CD50N, also presented exclusively at the show.

Marantz Model 50: timeless style

On October 21 and 22, visitors to the 2023 Paris Audio Video Show were able to discover and listen to a world-exclusive preview of the new Marantz Model 50 amplifier, just a few days before its official announcement by the Japanese manufacturer. However, only music lovers with a keen eye were able to detect that this was a new model, since its design is identical to that of the Marantz Model 30 and Marantz Model 40. It features a sturdy aluminum chassis, the front of which has multiple recesses similar to those on a golf ball. A style shared with the new Marantz CD50N CD and network player.

The Marantz Model 50 amplifier and Marantz CD50 CD/network player have the same iconic design as the brand’s electronics from the 50s to 70s.

Marantz Model 50: class AB amplification

The Marantz Model 50 has inherited the Marantz Model 40’s amplification, which it integrates into entirely analog circuity. It uses HDAM SA3 (Hyper Dynamic Amplifier Module) modules alongside a toroidal transformer and current feedback topology. This polarized AB amplification enables the Marantz Model 50 amplifier to deliver up to 2 x 70 watts into 8 ohms, or 2 x 100 watts into 4 ohms. It boasts a very wide bandwidth from 5Hz to 100kHz, as well as low distortion.

The Marantz Model 50 is capable of delivering a high power of 2 x 70 watts into 8 ohms in AB to drive any pair of speakers with warmth, naturalness and balance.

Marantz Model 50: RCA inputs

The Marantz Model 50’s connectors are also exclusively analog, with 5 line-level RCA inputs and an MM phono input, making it ideal for use with a turntable, tuner or network player, ideally the Marantz CD50N. In addition, there’s a subwoofer output, a pre-amplified output and a Main In for easy connection to an AV receiver, for use as a power amplifier.

Thanks to its 5 RCA inputs and phono input, the Marantz Model 50 amp can be easily associated with a turntable, a network player, a CD player or a DAC, for example.

Marantz CD50N: a Hi-Res network player

Designed to accompany the Marantz Model 50, the new Marantz CD50N is a CD player, network player and Audio DAC. Using the Heos system, it can access streaming services, web radios and music shared via DLNA up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD 5.6MHz. Streaming is also possible in AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

As well as providing CD playback, the Marantz CD50N features its own network player so you can easily listen to your digital files.

Marantz CD50N: USB-B and HDMI ARC

Thanks to its wide range of connectors, the Marantz CD50N network player can also be used as a DAC to centralize all the sources in a modern hi-fi installation. Its USB-B port enables it to be used as a USB DAC with a computer for playback of Hi-Res files up to 384kHz and DSD 11.2MHz. Better still, an HDMI ARC input lets you retrieve the soundtrack from the program you’re watching on your TV, so you can enjoy it on your hi-fi system or any HEOS multi-room compatible devices in the house. Finally, analog outputs make it easy to connect to a Marantz Model 50 amplifier, while digital outputs (optical and coaxial) enable connection of a separate DAC.

Thanks to its USB port, the Marantz CD50N can play files saved on a computer, while the HDMI Arc port lets you enjoy the sound of your TV.

Marantz Model 50 and CD50N: price and availability

The new Marantz Model 50 stereo amp is now available on Son-Vidéo.com at a price of €1,799. It is a more affordable alternative to the current Marantz Model 40n, which is available for €2,490. The new Marantz CD50N is also available for €1,799.