CES 2024: Hisense is ready to conquer the global TV market!

Hisense could well be one of the main stars at CES 2024 with the presentation of a huge Premium 4K television measuring 110″ (2.79m)! It is the second largest TV in the world, after the TCL 115X955. Well known for its 4K laser TVs, and even 8K models, the Chinese manufacturer is also becoming more ambitious on the QLED and mini-LED TV market… What does the future Hisense 110UX television have in store for us?

With a 110″ (2.79m) 4K UHD TV in your living room, movies and video games will be more immersive than ever!

After releasing the impressive Hisense 100U7KQ, the world’s first 100″ (2.54m) 4K TV, Hisense could once again cause a stir at CES 2024 with a 110″ (2.79 m) TV with a brightness of up to 10,000 nits! An XXL TV that seems to be inspired by the Hisense 65UXKQ and Hisense 85UXKQ. This TV, which promises an ultra-immersive experience for viewers, also confirms their interest in ever larger televisions.

Hisense 110UX: 10,000-nit mini-LED backlighting

The secret to the exceptional performance of the future Hisense 110UX lies in ULED X technology. The latter uses intelligent active backlight control, reducing light leakage to improve contrast and extend dynamic range. This unique Hisense television should feature mini-LED backlighting across over 40,000 zones that is capable of reaching a brightness of 10,000 nits! With performance like this, HDR content should be more intense and realistic than ever… The integration of the X chipset with artificial intelligence enables the TV to analyze and adjust each scene in real time, to improve picture clarity, depth and contrast.

Hisense TV: Mini-LED backlighting



Next-gen QLED for vivid colors

The future Hisense 110UX television should also cover 95% of the BT.2020 color space, used in digital movie theaters. Its next-gen QLED panel (quantum dot technology) ensures a particularly realistic color reproduction, with a rich, true-to-life visual palette. Design-wise, this Hisense TV will feature a very effective anti-glare filter and will offer wide viewing angles.

Hisense 4K TVs support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision image formats

The panel of Hisense UX TVs benefits from an anti-glare filter

Hisense 110UX: multi-channel surround sound

In terms of sound, if the Hisense 110UX follows in the footsteps of the Hisense 65UXKQ and Hisense 85UXKQ, it should benefit from a high-end audio section. We can expect a system with 4.1.2 channels or more, with an integrated subwoofer and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio audio tracks, as well as DTS Virtual-X surround spatialization.

If it follows in the footsteps of the Hisense UXKQ TV range, the Hisense 110UX should offer a particularly immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X tracks.