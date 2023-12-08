A former leader in the world of network players, French manufacturer Zappiti was forced to shut up shop last October for legal reasons. This decision also obliged the brand to put an end to its film and series indexing system. But if you own a Zappiti media player, it is now possible to migrate to the R_Video ecosystem to benfit from automatic indexation and a comprehensive interface with cover display.

What is R_Video?

R_Video is the proprietary interface created by new arrival R_volution for its R_volution Player One network media player. Very similar to the interface of Zappiti players, it allows you to automatically centralize all digital files stored on hard drives, external hard drives and NAS. Thanks to its huge database, R_Video can gather cover art, the synopsis and a wealth of information on all content, including cast, director, release date, rating and more. Familiar to Zappiti users, the interface makes it easy to find your films and series, thanks to a display by cover, as well as selections refined according to numerous criteria: duration, release date, alphabetical order, etc.

R_Video can automatically index all your films and series to add them to a user-friendly interface with cover display.

How to install R_Video on a Zappiti player

To install the R_Video interface on a Zappiti player, first download the R_Video APK file from the R_Volution website, then transfer it to a USB stick in FAT32, NTFS, EXT2/3 or macOS format.

Connect the USB stick to one of the available USB ports on your Zappiti media player, then open its contents using the Explorer application on the player’s home page. Open the APK file and follow the installation procedure. The new R_video app will be installed and placed in the Android section. You can add a shortcut to your favorites using the MENU button.

When using R_video for the first time, you will need to log in with your user name and password previously registered on the R_Video website. However, while indexing is free for the R_volution Player One, a subscription is required to use R_video on Zappiti players. The latter costs €5.99 a month or €50 per year.

Which Zappiti player are compatible with R_video?

The R_video system can be installed on the following Zappiti network media players:

Zappiti Mini 4K HDR

Zappiti One 4K HDR

Zappiti Duo 4K HDR

Zappiti Pro 4K HDR

Zappiti Pro 4K HDR Audiocom

Zappiti Neo

Zappiti Reference

Zappiti Signature

By sharing its R_video indexing system, manufacturer R_volution extends the lifespan of competing Zappiti players, so you can continue to enjoy a comprehensive interface worthy of the best streaming platforms.