Fast Pair lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones to your Google TV!

Google’s Fast Pair technology is going to make it easier to connect Bluetooth headphones, wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers to any television equipped with Google TV. The Internet giant has announced that this dedicated feature will soon be added to its Smart TV operating system.

What is Google Fast Pair and how does it work?

Google Fast Pair is a smooth and intuitive wireless connectivity solution. Thanks to this technology, Bluetooth headphones, True Wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers can be paired in the blink of an eye.

With the Google Fast Pair feature, the earbuds are automatically detected and can be connected to a Google TV with just a click.

Simply set your Fast Pair-enabled headphones, earphones or speaker to pairing mode and hold them up to your Google TV. A pop-up window will appear on the screen with an image of your accessory. All that’s left to do is click on the “Connect” button to link your audio device to your TV.

What are the advantages for users?

Firstly, the user experience is vastly improved. The speed and ease of pairing eliminates the minor stresses often associated with Bluetooth connections. No more time-consuming searching through TV menus for the Bluetooth pairing function.

Because they integrate Google Fast Pair, televisions with Google TV have an advantage: there’s no more need to look through Bluetooth and audio output menus (photo: menu TV Samsung).

Secondly, you can check the battery level of your Bluetooth headphones on the TV. If you have a pair of True Wireless earbuds, you can check the level of each earbud, but also that of the charging case, all from the same interface.

Which headphones and earbuds are compatible?

An increasing number of headphones and true wireless earphones from leading brands such as Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, Jabra, Audio-Technica, Focal and Devialet support Google Fast Pair.

Like many other Bluetooth headphones, the Focal Bathys are Google Fast Pair compatible.

After ChromeOS last December, Fast Pair will be added to Google Chromecast with Google TV from February 2024, before gradually integrating Google TV televisions a little later in the year. If you’re the proud owner of a TV with the Google TV operating system, whether it’s a Philips TV, TCL TV, Sony TV or Panasonic TV, you should be able to benefit from this new feature in the coming weeks. Much more than just a technical update, the integration of Google Fast Pair into televisions with Google TV represents a leap forward in simplifying the connection with Bluetooth audio devices.